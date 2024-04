Corporate Deal

Private equity firm ZT Corp. has successfully sold its remaining healthcare real estate assets for its portfolio entity, Altus Community Healthcare, to a Real Estate Investment Trust. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Altus was advised by Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry; Pasha Law; and Anwar-i-Qadeer & Associates.

April 16, 2024, 12:24 PM

