Corporate Deal

Unikmind Holdings Ltd. has agreed to acquire Kape Technologies plc, a privacy and digital security software developer, for an implied equity value of $1.5 billion. United Kingdom-based Unikmind is advised by a Baker McKenzie team led by London-based partners David Becker, Nick Bryans, Ben Wilkinson and James Thompson. Counsel information for Kape Technologies was not immediately available.

Technology

February 17, 2023, 10:16 AM