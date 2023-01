Corporate Deal

LeanTaaS Inc. announced that it has acquired Hospital IQ, an artificial intelligence-based hospital operations management platform, valuing the combined company at an enterprise value of more than $1 billion. Santa Clara, California-based LeanTaaS was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Counsel information for Hospital IQ, which is based in Newton, Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

Technology

January 11, 2023, 8:13 AM