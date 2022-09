Corporate Deal

Ultimax Digital Inc., a video game company, registered with the SEC on Sept. 21 for an initial public offering. The New York-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Cyruli Shanks & Zizmor partner Paul Goodman. The underwriters, led by WestPark Capital Inc., are represented by Sheppard Mullin partner Richard Freidman.

Technology

September 26, 2022, 7:45 AM