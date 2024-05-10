Corporate Deal

Axon has agreed to acquire drone defense company Dedrone Holdings in a deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. The transaction, announced May 6, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon was advised by Morgan Lewis and a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Eric Krautheimer, Joseph Matelis and Miaoting Wu. Dedrone Holdings, which is based in Sterling, Virginia, was represented by Wilmer Cutler.

May 10, 2024, 10:51 AM

