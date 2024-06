Corporate Deal

Madhive, a technology company for local connected television advertising, has agreed to acquire Frequence Inc., an ad sales software for local media companies and agencies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Frequence, which is based in Mountain View, New York, was represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Latham & Watkins. Counsel information was not available for MadHive.

June 13, 2024, 9:50 AM

