Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin represented Perforce Software, backed by Francisco Partners and Clearlake Capital Group, in its agreement to acquire Delphix, a provider of a data management software platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Sidley Austin team was led by partners Mehdi Khodadad and Nicolai Schwarz-Gondek. Delphix, which is based in Redwood City, California, was advised by Cooley partners Rishab Kumar and David Segre.

Technology

February 16, 2024, 6:14 PM

