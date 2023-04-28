Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins advised Norsk Hydro ASA on the sale of 30 percent of Brazilian alumina refinery Hydro Alunorte and 5 percent ownership of Brazilian bauxite producer Mineracão Rio do Norte to Glencore, the Swiss commodity trading and mining company. Glencore is acquiring these non-controlling stakes for a combined equity value of $775 million. The Latham team was led by corporate partners Nick Cline and Robbie McLaren. Counsel information was not immediately available for Glencore.

Energy

April 28, 2023, 10:50 AM

