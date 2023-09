Corporate Deal

Wholesale grocery supplier C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC has agreed to acquire 413 stores, eight distribution centers and two offices that have become available due to the Kroger and Albertsons merger. The transaction, announced Sept. 8, is expected to close in early 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Keene, New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Audra D. Cohen and George J. Sampas.

September 11, 2023, 10:49 AM

