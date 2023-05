Corporate Deal

Nexa Equity announced that it has placed a majority investment in retail automation provider Storewise Inc. in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis; Weil, Gotshal & Manges; and Stinson LLP. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Nexa Equity was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Weil Gotshal. Storewise, which is based in Overland Park, Kansas, was represented by a Stinson team.

Technology

May 10, 2023, 10:22 AM

