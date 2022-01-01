Corporate Deal

Lavoro Agro Ltd., Brazil-based agricultural inputs retailer and provider, is going public via SPAC merger with TPB Acquisition Corp. I. As a result of the merger, Lavoro Ltd. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 15, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Lavoro Ltd. is advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Manuel Garciadiaz, Ethan Goldman, Adam Kaminsky and Pritesh Shah. San Francisco-based TPB Acquisition is represented by Cooley. White & Case is counseling Barclays, acting as capital markets advisor to TPB Acquisition.