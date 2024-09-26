Corporate Deal

Nano Dimension Ltd. has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of 3D printing manufacturer Markforged Holding Corp. for approximately $115 million in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 25, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. Waltham, Massachusetts-based Nano Dimension was advised by Greenberg Traurig and Sullivan & Worcester. Markforged, which is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, was represented by a Goodwin Procter team. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Evercore, which acted as financial adviser to Markforged. The Sullivan & Cromwell team included partner Stephen M. Kotran.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 26, 2024, 11:44 AM