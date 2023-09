Corporate Deal

Delta Air Lines, Cox Enterprises, Certares Management LLC and Knighthead Capital Management LLC announced the close of a previously announced investment in private aviation provider Wheels Up Experience. Delta Air, Certares and Knighthead were advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partner Vanessa L. Jackson. Counsel information for Wheels Up was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

September 25, 2023, 12:34 PM

nature of claim: /