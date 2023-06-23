Corporate Deal

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. announced that it has completed its acquisition of Spyre Therapeutics Inc., an antibody therapeutics-focused biotechnology company, in a deal guided by Cooley and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Austin, Texas-based Aeglea BioTherapeutics was advised by Cooley. Spyre Therapeutics, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team including partners Branden Berns and Ryan Murr.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 23, 2023, 10:10 AM

nature of claim: /