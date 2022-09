Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled affiliates of New York-based RXR Realty LLC in connection with an approximate $1.3 billion refinancing for 5 Times Square in Manhattan and significant additional equity investments in the building from a group of investors, including Morgan Stanley, Apollo Global Management and AIG. The Davis Polk team included partners Brian Lichter and Po Sit.

