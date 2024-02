Corporate Deal

Equitrans Midstream Corp., a natural gas pipeline transportation company, was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $600 million. The Latham & Watkins team was led by Houston-based partners Nick Dhesi and Ryan Maierson. The notes come due 2029.

Energy

February 22, 2024, 10:55 AM

