Corporate Deal

Hospitality investment management company KWC Management LLC has acquired Montage Kapalua Bay, a 24 acre Maui, Hawaii-based resort. Financial terms were not disclosed. Memphis, Tennessee-based KWC Management was advised by Greenberg Traurig. Counsel information for Montage Kapalua was not immediately available.

Real Estate

November 27, 2023, 11:19 AM

