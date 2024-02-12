Corporate Deal

bd-capital has placed an investment in reward campaigns and loyalty programs provider TLC Worldwide in a deal guided by Stephenson Harwood and Goodwin Procter. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based bd-capital was advised by a Stephenson Harwood team that included partners Malcolm MacDougall and Chris Manning. TLC Worldwide, which is also based in London, was represented by a Goodwin Procter team including partners Carl Bradshaw, Dulcie Daly, Andrew Davis, Alex Fisher, Simon Fulbrook and Saba Rais.

Business Services

February 12, 2024, 12:15 PM

nature of claim: /