Corporate Deal

Exponential Power Inc., a High Road Capital Partners portfolio company, has acquired industrial battery manufacturer DC Kilowatts. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based High Road was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Chuck Hardin. Counsel information was not immediately available for DC Kilowatts, which is headquartered in Indianapolis.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 24, 2023, 2:21 PM

nature of claim: /