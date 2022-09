Corporate Deal

GiveCampus, a fundraising platform for non-profit educational institutions, announced that it has closed a $50 million minority growth equity investment led by Silversmith Capital Partners, with participation from several individual investors. Washington D.C.-based GiveCampus was represented by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Boston-based Silversmith Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Duncan Enista.

Business Services

September 20, 2022, 10:26 AM