Corporate Deal

Embracer Group AB, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Saber Interactive, has agreed to acquire game developer Tripwire Interactive LLC in a deal guided by Baker McKenzie and Greenberg Traurig. Financial terms were not disclosed. Vienna-based Embracer was advised by Baker McKenzie. Tripwire, which is based in Roswell, Georgia, was represented by Greenberg Traurig.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 18, 2022, 2:00 PM