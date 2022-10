Corporate Deal

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has sold its excess & surplus lines operations to Core Specialty Insurance Holdings Inc. for approximately $40 million in cash. Cincinnati-based Core Specialty Insurance was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team. The Skadden Arps team included partners Todd Freed, Page Griffin, Jon Hlafter, Patrick Lewis and Anne Villanueva. Counsel information for Hallmark Financial Services was not immediately available.

Insurance

October 10, 2022, 8:42 AM