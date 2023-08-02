Corporate Deal

Mativ Holdings Inc., a specialty materials company, has received a binding offer from Evergreen Hill Enterprise Pte. Ltd. to acquire the company's Engineered Papers business for $620 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 1, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Mativ was advised by a King & Spalding deal team including Atlanta-based partners Rahul Patel and Michelle Stewart. Counsel information for Evergreen Hill, based in Singapore, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 02, 2023, 8:17 AM

