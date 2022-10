Corporate Deal

Real Estate investment fund manager Real IS has sold its Geosciences Australia property to funds managed by property investor Charter Hall for approximately 363.5 million Australian dollars ($229 million). Real IS was advised by a K&L Gates team led by Sydney-based partners Samuel Brown and Kane Barnett. Counsel information for Charter Hall, based in Australia, was not immediately available.

Real Estate

October 18, 2022, 10:46 AM