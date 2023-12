Corporate Deal

EQT has agreed to acquire Zeus Co. Inc., a fluoropolymer tubing medical device designer and developer, from the Tourville family. The transaction, announced Dec. 18, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stockholm-based EQT was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partners Michael Holick and Mark Myott. Zeus Co. was represented by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 19, 2023, 11:23 AM

