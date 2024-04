Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Brera Partners announced that it has acquired a majority stake in insurance broker GBSAPRI Group in a deal guided by Ashurst; Chiomenti; Lener & Partners; and Lexia. Financial terms were not disclosed. Zurich-based Brera Partners was advised by Chiomenti. GBSAPRI Group, which is based in Rome, was represented by Lexia and a Lener & Partners team. Ashurst acted as legal counsel to Eurazeo, which provided financing for the acquisition.

Insurance

April 04, 2024, 12:37 PM

nature of claim: /