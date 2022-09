Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. and consumer food manufacturer and marketing company the Hero Group have agreed to place a $450 million investment in Hero Future Energies, the renewable energy arm of the Hero Group. New York-based KKR is advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Clare Gaskell, Ian Ho and Yash Rupal. Counsel information for Hero Future Energies, based in New Delhi, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

September 23, 2022, 10:09 AM