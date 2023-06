Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins counseled the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $604 million. The issuance was announced Jun. 13 by San Jose, California-based Lumentum Holdings Inc., an optical and photonic products designer and manufacturer. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Greg Rodgers and Andrew Blumenthal. The notes come due 2029.

Telecommunications

June 20, 2023, 9:50 AM

