Dole plc announced that certain of its subsidiaries have agreed to sell Dole's fresh vegetable division to an affiliate of Fresh Express Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Chiquita Holdings Ltd., for $293 million in cash, subject to adjustments. Fresh Express is represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by New York-based partners Gregory Astrachan, Ziyad Aziz and Justin Sommerkamp. Counsel information for Dole, which is based in Ireland, was not immediately available.

January 31, 2023, 10:07 AM