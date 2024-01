Corporate Deal

Myomo Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, filed with the SEC on Jan. 17 for a $6 million IPO. The Boston-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Goodwin Procter. The underwriters, led by A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, are represented by Duane Morris.

January 18, 2024, 12:28 PM

