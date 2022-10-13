Corporate Deal

Alternus Energy Group plc, an Ireland-based independent power producer, is going public via SPAC merger with Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. As a result of the merger, Alternus Clean Energy Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $863 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 12, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Alternus Energy is advised by Carmel, Milazzo & Feil. Clean Earth, which is based in Cave, Texas, is represented by Proskauer Rose. King & Spalding is counseling JonesTrading Institutional Services, acting as financial adviser to Clean Earth.

Renewable Energy

October 13, 2022, 8:54 AM