KoBold Metals, an artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered mineral exploration company, has secured $195 million in a funding round led by T.Rowe Price, with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Breakthrough Energy Ventures and BOND. Berkeley, California-based KoBold was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate team led by partners Benjamin Potter, John Balsdon and Ryan Maierson. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

June 21, 2023, 10:38 AM

