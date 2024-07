Corporate Deal

Nano Dimension Ltd. has agreed to acquire 3D printing systems designer Desktop Metal for $183 million. The transaction, announced July 3, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Waltham, Massachusetts-based Nano Dimension was advised by Greenberg Traurig and Sullivan & Worcester. Desktop Metal, which is based in Burlington, Montana, was represented by Shibolet & Co. and a Latham & Watkins team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 04, 2024, 2:53 PM