Brewing company AB InBev and FIFA announced the extension of a partnership. The deal will continue AB InBev's 40-year partnership with FIFA as the official beer sponsor of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and the FIFA World Cup 2026. Leuven, Belgium-based AB InBev was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team led by partners Francis Aquila, Matthew Goodman and RuiHui Yu. Counsel information was not immediately available for FIFA.

June 09, 2023, 8:24 AM

