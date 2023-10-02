Corporate Deal

Warner Bros. Entertainment has agreed to sell AT&T SportsNet Southwest to the Houston Astros and Houston Rockets. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Houston Rockets was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team including partners Nick Dhesi, Rick Offsay, Frank Saviano and Ian Schuman. The Houston Astros was represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by Mark Kelly, Harry Perrin and Francisco Morales Barron. Counsel information for Warner Bros., based in Burbank, California, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 02, 2023, 12:04 PM

nature of claim: /