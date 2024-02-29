Corporate Deal

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz has counseled the special committee of the board of directors for United Parks & Resorts in connection with an amendment to its stockholders agreement with Hill Path Capital LP and the board's approval of a new $500 million share repurchase program. The amendment aims to enhance the company’s corporate governance. The Wachtell Lipton team included partners Steven Cohen and Benjamin Roth. Counsel information for Hill Path, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Business Services

February 29, 2024, 11:01 AM

