Butterfly Equity, a private equity firm specializing in the food sector, has agreed to acquire Milk Specialties Global from affiliates of American Securities LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced Dec. 23, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Los Angeles-based Butterfly Equity was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Milk Specialties was represented by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.

December 27, 2022, 10:53 AM