Angeles Equity Partners has acquired O’Hara’s Son Roofing, a national commercial and industrial roofing provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Angeles Equity was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partner Gregory Klein. Counsel information for Chicago-based O'Hara's Son Roofing was not immediately available.

June 03, 2024, 10:08 AM

