Corporate Deal

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. registered with the SEC on Jan. 31 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Washington-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Carmel, Milazzo & Feil. The underwriters, led by WallachBeth Capital, are represented by TroyGould PC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 01, 2023, 8:03 AM