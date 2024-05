Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Haveli Investments has placed a $150 million investment in mortgage lending software developer Blend Labs. Austin, Texas-based Haveli Investments was advised by Bailey Duquette PC. Blend Labs, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team.

Technology

May 01, 2024, 11:30 AM

