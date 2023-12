Corporate Deal

Microsoft and Chestnut Carbon, a nature-based carbon removal developer, announced the establishment of a partnership agreement on Wednesday. New York-based Chestnut Carbon received counsel from a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Shubi Arora and Will Eiland. Counsel information for Microsoft, which is based in Redmond, Virginia, was not immediately available.

