Alternative investment firm Stonepeak announced that it has acquired a 1.7 million square foot rail-served logistics portfolio from CenterPoint Properties. New York-based Stonepeak was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partner Erik Quarfordt. Counsel information for CenterPoint, which is based in Oak Brook, Illinois, was not immediately available.

April 19, 2024, 10:52 AM

