Private equity funds managed by Blackstone have agreed to acquire Rover Group, a pet care and pet goods e-commerce platform, for an all-cash consideration of approximately $2.3 billion. The transaction, announced Nov. 29, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. New York-based Blackstone was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Sean Kramer, Marshall Shaffer and Daniel Wolf. Rover Group, which is based in Seattle, was represented by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Goldman Sachs Group, acting as financial adviser to Blackstone. The Sullivan & Cromwell team included partner Stephen M. Kotran.

November 30, 2023, 11:26 AM

