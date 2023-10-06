Corporate Deal

Instant Brands, a consumer kitchen products provider known for its Pyrex, CorningWare and Chicago Cutlery brands, announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has approved the sale of the company's housewares and appliance businesses to affiliates of Centre Lane Partners. The transaction, announced Oct. 4, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Instant Brands filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June 2023. Downers Grove, Illinois-based Instant Brand was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell. Centre Lane, which is based in New York, was represented by a Jones Day team led by partners Genna L. Ghaul, Jason R. Grove and Thomas M. Wearsch.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 06, 2023, 10:25 AM

