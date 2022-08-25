Corporate Deal

Wealth and succession planning provider Lombard International Group has agreed to sell its US and Bermuda business to investment management firm BroadRiver Asset Management and its affiliated entities. The transaction, announced Aug. 23, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Lombard International is advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Jonathan Lewis, Marilyn Lion, Nicholas Potter and Daniel Priest. Counsel information for BroadRiver, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

August 25, 2022, 9:32 AM