Corporate Deal

The U.S. Department of Energy has agreed to award power and communication cables manufacturer LS GreenLink USA with $99 million in investment tax credits under Section 48C of the Inflation Reduction Act. LS Cable was represented by an Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld team, Hunton Andrews Kurth and K&L Gates.

Energy

April 22, 2024, 10:53 AM

