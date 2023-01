Corporate Deal

Verdantas, a portfolio company of RTC Partners, has acquired engineering and architectural consultancy firm Borton-Lawson, along with its subsidiary, Precise Visual Technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Miami-based RTC Partners was advised by Greenberg Traurig and Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth. Counsel information for Borton-Lawson, based in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was not immediately available.

Construction & Engineering

January 13, 2023, 9:57 AM