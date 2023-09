Corporate Deal

General Atomics announced that it has acquired EO Vista LLC, an electro-optical infrared weather sensor provider, in a deal guided by Greenberg Traurig and Proskauer Rose. Financial terms were not disclosed. Acton, Massachusetts-based EO Vista was represented by Greenberg Traurig and a Proskauer Rose team led by partners Chris Ahn and Daniel Ganitsky. Counsel information for General Atomics was not immediately available.

September 19, 2023, 10:09 AM

