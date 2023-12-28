Corporate Deal

Marunouchi Global Fund II and Marunouchi Capital Fund II, both affiliated with Mitsubishi Corp., have agreed to sell Tosei Corp., a Japan-based professional laundry equipment and vacuum packing machine manufacturer, to Electrolux Professional Group for 1.7 billion Swedish krona ($171 million). The transaction, announced Dec. 22, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Stockholm-based Electrolux was advised by a Jones Day team led by partners Benjamin O. Lang and Yuichiro Mori. Counsel information for Tosei was not immediately available.

