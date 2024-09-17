Corporate Deal

Clifford Chance has guided aviation finance company Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd. in connection with its agreement to acquire Castlelake Aviation Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dublin-based Avolon was advised by a Clifford Chance team led by partners Nicholas Rees and Oliver Hipperson. Castlelake Aviation, which is based in Dublin, was represented by a Milbank team led by partners Benjamin Fidler, Alexandra Johnson, Andrew Nuthall, Dean W. Sattler and Nick Swinburne.

Transportation & Logistics

September 17, 2024, 9:12 AM